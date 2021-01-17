Columbus native and musician Jon Schaffer arrested for role in Capitol riot

(WISH) – Indiana native and Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer has been taken into custody in connection to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The musician from Columbus, Indiana, turned himself in to authorities around 3 p.m. Sunday, the FBI confirms.
After being photographed at the riot, Schaffer was quickly identified as a member of the band Iced Earth.
In the days following the riot, Iced Earth bassist Luke Appleton posted a message from the band on social media condemning the riot and the violence.
No additional information about Schaffer’s involvement in the riot was immediately available.