Communities working to keep people safe and warm in freezing temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get ready: below freezing temperatures are staying. Dangerously cold air is in the the forecast for the next few days.

It’s important to be aware of ice on sidewalks and parking lots Friday morning, as well as throughout the weekend.

Shelbyville is doing their part as the freezing temperatures roll in.

The Salvation Army is preparing to open as a daytime warming center and overnight shelter. It opens Saturday, Feb. 6 and runs through Tuesday, Feb. 16. It will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday and will operate as an overnight shelter from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. every night.



Pre-registration is required and it’s encouraged to visit the Salvation Army by 4:00 p.m. Friday to complete the pre-registration process. You must test negative for COVID-19 in order to stay at the shelter. The health department is offering rapid tests from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Face masks and social distancing is required.



FIDO, Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside, is urging pet owners to take additional precautions in extreme weather. Dogs must be brought inside or in a temperature-controlled building that is between 40 and 80 degrees. They need shelter and drinkable water whenever kept outdoors, plus extra food.

Space heaters can keep you warm, but if not used correctly, can be very dangerous. They should not be placed within three feet of anything that can catch fire. It’s important to keep them away from water and avoid using extension cords.



The Marion County Health Department is reminding homeowners to leave faucet on a continuous drip, keep it warm inside and open cabinet doors beneath the kitchen sink.