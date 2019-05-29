Concrete mixer truck hits railroad underpass on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The driver of a concrete mixer truck now knows how tall the truck isn't.
Indianapolis Fire Department said the truck crashed shortly before 4 p.m. at the railroad underpass on East New York Street between North Rural Street and Sherman Drive. The underpass is closed, interrupting rush-hour traffic on the city's east side.
No one was hurt in the crash.
The underpass is marked as having a clearance of 11 feet, 8 inches.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating, according to the fire department.
