Concrete mixer truck hits railroad underpass on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The driver of a concrete mixer truck now knows how tall the truck isn't.

Indianapolis Fire Department said the truck crashed shortly before 4 p.m. at the railroad underpass on East New York Street between North Rural Street and Sherman Drive. The underpass is closed, interrupting rush-hour traffic on the city's east side.

No one was hurt in the crash.

The underpass is marked as having a clearance of 11 feet, 8 inches.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating, according to the fire department.

