Couple in their 90s buys first home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A couple in their 90s is proving you are never too old to put down new roots.

Larry Kuskye, 92, and his 90-year-old wife Marilyn Kuskye signed on the dotted line on Friday to purchase their very first home in Indianapolis.

But it’s not exactly the couple’s first home: Larry and Marilyn actually built a home with their own hands back in 1953 on property in Plymouth, Indiana.

The couple wanted to move closer to their son in Indianapolis.

“I love it. It’s one floor. It’s smaller. Of course, we’ve only been in it once, but we decided right after that (one time) that that was for us,” said Marilyn Kuskye.

A local real estate agent with the F.C. Tucker Co. helped Larry and Marilyn find their central Indiana dream home.