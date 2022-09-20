Local

Fatal crash and secondary accident close sections of EB I-70

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of eastbound I-70 near Knightstown are closed Tuesday morning due to a fatal crash involving a semitruck, according to Indiana State Police.

Crash response and cleanup have blocked all lanes of the interstate at mile marker 116 between State Road 109 and Grant City Road. That’s about 12 miles east of Greenfield.

The entrance ramp from State Road 9 to eastbound I-70 is also closed.

A secondary crash has closed all lanes of eastbound I-70 from Post Road to Fortville Pike, about one mile west of Greenfield. Traffic is being diverted at Post Road.

Drivers should expect delays due to both crashes and seek alternate routes, if possible.

INDOT did not say when it expects the interstate to reopen.