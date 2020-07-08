Crews respond to building fire on near west side

Photo of building fire on New York Street and Elder Avenue on July 8, 2020. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crews were called to a fire on the city’s near west side early Wednesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews responded to a building fire in the area of New York Street and Elder Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

After getting to the scene, crews began battling the flames at the vacant building and were able to get the fire under control and then finally put out completely.

There have been no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

While a cause of the fire has not yet been determined, arson investigators are now looking into the fire.