Crews search for kayaker in Tippecanoe River

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH/WLFI) -- Crews with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are searching the Tippecanoe River after a report of a kayaker going under the water.

Indiana Conservation Officers around 8:20 a.m. Monday responded to the Tippecanoe River just south of the Norway Dam near Monticello.

WLFI reports that DNR said the person may be caught in the dam. The dam was being shut down, so divers can search the area.