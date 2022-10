Local

Day 2: Indy Jazz Fest celebrating legacy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Jazz Fest is back and organizers are ready to celebrate arts and culture at Garfield Park.

This year’s annual two-day outdoor festival kicked off on Saturday, Oct.1, and will wrap up Sunday, Oct. 2.

Sunday’s headliners will include Robert Ghost-Note, Rebirth Brass Band, Butcher Brown, and Jonathan Scales Fourchestra.

Doors open at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are still available for purchase.