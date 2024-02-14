Daybreak Drive-IN: Local constable faces charges… House impeaches Cabinet member… Indiana State stumbles
- Two trials are happening now for people accused of shooting Indianapolis Police officers. Tuesday testimony in the Elliahs Dorsey trial included officers who were on the scene the day Dorsey shot Breann Leath to death. Dorsey is mounting an insanity defense. Mylik Hill’s trial is also in testimony. He is representing himself against charges of attempted murder for shooting Officer Thomas Mangan in the throat in 2022.
- The Constable for Center Township in Marion county faces five criminal charges. A Special prosecutor out of Hancock County is handling the case against Denise Paul Hatch. She’s accused of official misconduct, assisting a criminal, and more. She has been a lightning rod of controversy since she took the job – including several direct confrontations with other law enforcement officers.
- The U.S. House has voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas – over the way the Biden administration has handled the U.S-Mexico border. Indiana’s delegation split directly down party lines. The issue moves to the Senate, where is appears to have no chance at getting the two-thirds majority needed to move forward.
- The Republican majority in the House is about to get one vote weaker. Democrat Tom Suozzi has won a special election for the seat formerly held by George Santos. Santos was indicted for fraud and theft from donors – and was expelled from Congress.
- Indiana State’s run in the top 25 may prove to be a short one. The Sycamores lost to Illinois State last night, 80-67 in ISU’s first outing as a ranked team since Larry Bird led the 1979 team to the title game.
- Pacers play one more game before the all-star break today – against the Raptors in Toronto. It’s a prime opportunity to pick up a win and some momentum: the Raptors are 19-and-35 on the season and have lost 7 of their last 10.