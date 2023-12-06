Daybreak Drive-IN: Multi-county chase ends in crash… Indianapolis turns P!nk… Pacers get big Bucks
Our midweek Daybreak Drive-IN includes a car theft that turned into a multi-state ordeal and the latest move by Wabash River communities in a skirmish over water. We also look at the next hurdle on the Pacers path to a trophy.
- State police say a stolen car out of Indianapolis turned into a chase through at least two counties. It started with a report from IMPD – then troopers in Jackson County spotted the car and a suspect – and followed it into Scott County, where he collided with a Crothersville squad car and ran off. Officers then chased him down and arrested him.
- Tippecanoe County is the latest Wabash River community to try to block big withdrawals of water – for the “LEAP” development downstream in Boone County. City councils in Attica, Lafayette, and West Lafayette have also approved such measures – in the skirmish over whether the project will take resources upriver communities need.
- Four of the Republicans running for President are set to debate tonight – in Alabama. Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, and Ron Desantis have all committed to attend. Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner, is skipping it – as he has the first three debates. You can see it live on WISH-TV with preview coverage starting at 8.
- Indianapolis is all aglow over the city’s newest concert announcement. Pink lights bathe Monument Circle and Lucas Oil Stadium to celebrate the news of P!ink bringing her tour back to town next October. Tickets go on sale Monday.
- The Pacers’ next in-season tournament matchup is set – they’ll play the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow night — in Las Vegas – at 5 our time. Indiana went undefeated in group play but is the lower seed because of the Bucks’ better regular season record.