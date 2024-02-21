Daybreak Drive-IN: Ordering up Happy Hour… murder charges in Super Bowl parade shooting… one more tweak for College Football Playoff
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Wednesday, February 21st Daybreak Drive-IN starts with a Statehouse vote that could give a ‘shot’ to bars. We also cover the charges in the Super Bowl shooting, collateral damage in the Middle East, a major college basketball upset, and the arrival of very wet weather – all in less than 2 minutes. Subscribe to hear it each day.
- Happy hour is a signature from the Governor away from returning to bars and restaurants in Indiana. The state senate gave the OK to the move Tuesday; the House did it earlier. The bill will allow food and drink discounts based on time. There are limits: No nighttime deals and a cap of 15 hours total each week.
- An overnight shooting has left a man dead in Indianapolis. The scene is a home near 38th and Mitthoeffer. Police at the scene tell us they found the victim outside the house shortly after 11 last night. They’re not yet saying what led to it.
- Two men are now charged with murder from last week’s shooting after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Investigators say the men were strangers and pulled out guns within seconds of starting an argument. The gunfire that followed killed a woman and injured at least 22 other people. Both of the accused are wounded and in the hospital.
- Two people are dead and several more are hurt in what appears to be collateral damage from the Israel/Hamas war. The international organization “Doctors Without Borders” says an Israeli strike killed two family members from the group and wounded 6 more.
- The revolving door at the top of college basketball spins again. #15 Creighton knocked off top-ranked UConn last night – 85-66. It’s Creighton’s first-ever program win over a #1 team – and ends a 14 game winning streak by the Huskies.
- College football’s playoff system is changing again. School presidents have approved an increase in the number of at-large bids from six to seven, on top of the 5 spots guaranteed to conference champs. The moves will mean 12 teams will have a chance to win the title at the end of each season, up from four in the current format.
- Increasing clouds. Mild and breezy. High of 62°. Showers and storms possible starting late tonight. Heavy rain possible Thursday.