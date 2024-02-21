Daybreak Drive-IN: Ordering up Happy Hour… murder charges in Super Bowl parade shooting… one more tweak for College Football Playoff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Wednesday, February 21st Daybreak Drive-IN starts with a Statehouse vote that could give a ‘shot’ to bars. We also cover the charges in the Super Bowl shooting, collateral damage in the Middle East, a major college basketball upset, and the arrival of very wet weather – all in less than 2 minutes. Subscribe to hear it each day.