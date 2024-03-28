Daybreak Drive-IN: Twister count tweak… Bridge search stops… prominent former lawmaker dies from a fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The March 28 edition of the Daybreak Drive-IN includes an unexpected update on the storms that damaged several Indiana towns, the halt of search efforts in Baltimore, and the passing of a noted longtime Senator.