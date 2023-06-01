Deadline approaches to apply for FEMA assistance after Indiana tornadoes

Damage from a March 31, 2023, tornado is shown April 3, 2023, in Whiteland, Indiana. Teams from FEMA will soon be going door-to-door to help Hoosiers affected by the March 31 tornado outbreak apply for federal aid. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana residents have roughly two weeks to register for assistance if affected by the March 31-April 1 tornado outbreak.

Hoosiers have until June 14 to register for federal assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

There are a few options available to apply; online, download the FEMA app, call the toll-free FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, or visit a Disaster Recovery Center.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center to meet with a specialist from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration, who can assist with applications and answer any questions. No appointment is needed, and survivors from any designated county can visit any center.

Disaster Recovery Centers

Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.–6 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Closed Sundays

Sullivan County:110 North Main St., Sullivan, IN 47882

Johnson County: 999 North Front St., Whiteland, IN 46184

Morgan County: 1749 Hospital Dr., Martinsville, IN 46151

These centers will remain open until June 14.

