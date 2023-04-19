FEMA workers going door-to-door to help Hoosiers apply for disaster assistance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will soon be going door-to-door to help Hoosiers impacted by the March 31 tornado outbreak.

Starting Wednesday, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will visit neighborhoods throughout Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties to help residents sign up for federal disaster assistance or update forms already submitted.

Federal funds became available over the weekend after President Joe Biden approved Indiana’s major disaster declaration.

FEMA assistance includes funding for basic home repairs and temporary housing, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help residents and business owners with the recovery process.

What to expect

DSA team members will wear FEMA attire and have federal photo ID badges.

There is no charge for the service. Anyone who asks for money in exchange for aid should be reported to the police or the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

No need to wait to apply

Hoosiers don’t have to wait for a visit from DSA team members to apply for assistance.

Survivors can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362, or use the FEMA mobile app.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is June 14.