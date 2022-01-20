Local

Dealers Wholesale acquires Wisconsin security company

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Dealers Wholesale, a distributor of commercial doors, business hardware, and security systems, has acquired a safety and surveillance technology company in Wisconsin. Terms of the deal for ClearPath Connections were not disclosed.

Dealers Wholesale Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Rayford says the purchase is a natural fit, as the Indiana company also works in integrated security and access control systems.

ClearPath designs, installs and provides service of security and life safety technologies often used by senior living communities.

“They are highly valued by their customers for their design and installation capabilities, as well as their high level of customer service. By adding the ClearPath team, we are positioned to accelerate our access control strategic priority, as well as expand our geographic footprint. The combination of these two organizations will continue to provide our customers and communities with warmth, comfort, and security,” said Rayford.

Rayford says DW currently employs 75 workers. The Wisconsin purchase will bring on 25 more employees, which will continue to work under the ClearPath Connections name.

The company says ClearPath founder and CEO Jeff Tschurwald will act in a consulting capacity during the first-year integration. Other members of the executive team will remain.