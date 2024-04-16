Decatur Township school bus overturns in crash on I-70; minor injuries reported
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Decatur Township school bus carrying elementary students overturned in a crash on Interstate 70 early Tuesday morning.
Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said on X that the crash happened on I-70 westbound, just east of Meridian Street.
Perrine told News 8 that a truck pulling a trailer fishtailed and lost control, crashing into the bus and causing the rollover.
While the bus overturned, Perrine says the seven students were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out, but no one was seriously hurt.
The bus driver and truck driver were uninjured.
The road was clear and cleaned up by 8:24 a.m.
