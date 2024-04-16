Decatur Township school bus overturns in crash on I-70; minor injuries reported

A Decatur Township school bus overturned in a crash on Interstate 70 on April 16, 2024. (Provided Photo/ISP Sgt. Perrine on X)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Decatur Township school bus carrying elementary students overturned in a crash on Interstate 70 early Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said on X that the crash happened on I-70 westbound, just east of Meridian Street.

Perrine told News 8 that a truck pulling a trailer fishtailed and lost control, crashing into the bus and causing the rollover.

While the bus overturned, Perrine says the seven students were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out, but no one was seriously hurt.

The bus driver and truck driver were uninjured.

The road was clear and cleaned up by 8:24 a.m.