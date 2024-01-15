Deep Freeze ’24: Indy police save pup, city expands warming centers and shelter space

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An early-morning save serves as a reminder of the dangers of the cold for all creatures, great and small. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shared the story and pictures.

South District officers say it started with a call about a dog that had been outside for several hours along Pennsylvania Street near Troy Avenue.

Overnight temperatures were well below zero, with wind chills nearing -20 degrees, so IMPD says the officers got the dog into a warm vehicle and took her to Animal Care Services.

Officers say, “She was a friendly girl.” The message closes with a reminder to bring pets inside and keep a close watch on them so they don’t get loose. As we have reported, officials say they are enforcing the city’s rules aimed at protecting pets during extreme cold.

With the extremely dangerous temperatures, Indy Parks is opening indoor facilities at several parks to provide people with a place to stay warm. Most days, the buildings will be open during their regular hours, but for MLK Day, the list is limited:

Broad Ripple Park – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Garfield Park – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Riverside Park – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thatcher Park – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Windsor Park – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Stanley Strader (formerly Bethel) Park – 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

For people facing homelessness, the City of Indianapolis has implemented its Winter Contingency Plan. The steps kick in during times like the current cold snap when shelters are likely to reach capacity.

During such a crisis, the city says single men who need shelter should check in at the Wheeler Mission Shelter for Men on Market Street. They will either be housed at the main shelter or an overflow facility.

Fathers with children can get help through the Family Promise of Greater Indianapolis.

Single women and mothers with children will find assistance through the Wheeler Mission Center for Women and Children.