Despite angry fans, Cardi B stands by decision to postpone sold-out concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Rapper Cardi B sounded off in a series of since-deleted tweets on Twitter about the decision to postpone her sold-out concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Tuesday.

The rapper called off the show just 30 minutes before it was supposed to start at 7 p.m.

But critics have said they believe the concert was postponed for other reasons.

One fan on Twitter questioned the city’s ability to host President Donald Trump without incident, but not a Cardi B concert.

The artist responded that she was getting her makeup done when police and security got the tip of a threat. Cardi B also posted a video behind the scenes with her makeup on to defend her statement.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said an unverified threat was made toward the artist that led her to postpone the concert and move it to September 11.

There were many disappointed fans outside Bankers Fieldhouse Stadium after the announcement.

“We just got out of our Uber five seconds ago and we found out it was canceled,” said fan Rachel Chade.

Cardi B also posted a video of her performing a new move that was time-stamped hours before the concert was suppose to begin. The artist did apologize to fans Tuesday night and said there was a “security threat” and that “my safety and your safety comes first.”



“I bought her (my daughter) Cardi B tickets for her graduation present that’s all she wanted,” said Bernadette Robinson. “She didn’t ask for a car, she didn’t ask for anything, but to come see Cardi B. I’m not going to drive 24 more hours to come back in September.”

Bankers Life Fieldhouse did announce that ticket holders are able to receive a refund, but fans are still disappointed as many traveled long distances to see the concert.

“I’ve been waiting since the day it went on sale and I took off work early and I’m a true Cardi fan,” said Shamika Vaugh. “My whole hip hop class was dedicated to Cardi B yesterday.”

Others fans weren’t so forgiving.

“I will never buy your music again,” said a fan. “I’m done because all these people out here want to see you and because you chose 30 minutes before it’s time to air, never again. Unprofessional.”

News 8 has reached out to Cardi B’s publicist for further information into the “unverified threat” but have not heard back.