Local

Detours expected as Fort Wayne Avenue closes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works will close Fort Wayne Avenue between Delaware and Alabama Streets starting Monday.

The road closure will begin the conversion from one-way to two-way traffic. The work is part of more than a $5M project for roadway improvements.

During the closure, traffic going southwest on Fort Wayne Avenue will be detoured south on Alabama Street, west on North Street, and north on Delaware Street to reconnect with Fort Wayne Avenue.

A newly converted Fort Wayne Avenue will reopen in late August.

Residents of Fort Wayne Avenue can still access properties during construction.