Dick Wolfsie visits Gravesco Pottery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Dick Wolfsie share a fun and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This time Dick stopped by Gravesco Pottery on the city’s near east side.

He met up with Rebecca Graves Prowse with Gravesco Pottery and learned a little about the business and about turning clay into a beautiful, finished piece of art.

Dick even got to watch the entire process from when clay is prepped and prepared for the artists and then as the artist mold, shapes and forms the clay into the finished product.

To learn more about Gravesco Pottery, click here.

To watch the segments, click on the videos.