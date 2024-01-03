Disney On Ice: Into The Magic coming to Indianapolis

Disney characters Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse appear in an undated promotional photo for Disney on Ice. (Provided Photo/Feld Entertainment)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Disney On Ice: Into The Magic will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse from Jan. 17-21.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse are hosting a show where we’ll see Moana being strong and determined. The show wants us to feel a connection to Moana and understand that we can always be ourselves. We’ll also go with Miguel from Coco to a colorful place called the Land of the Dead, where skeletons celebrate their families.

The show has amazing ice skating and acrobatics with characters from Moana, Frozen, Coco, and Beauty and the Beast. If you want good seats, you can buy tickets early if you’re a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer.

You can purchase tickets in advance starting now to get the best seats available.

Here’s when the show is happening: