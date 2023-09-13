DNR searches for worker after dump truck falls into quarry in Crawford County

ENGLISH, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers say they are searching for a dump truck driver who went missing after his truck fell into a water-filled rock quarry pit.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to a rock quarry at Mulzer Crushed Stone Inc., near the 20000 block of Alton Fredonia Road in rural Crawford County.

A Mulzer employee was driving a dump truck near the edge of the pit when the truck slipped over the edge, dropping several hundred feet into the water, officers say.

Responders’ initial search efforts were delayed by steep, unstable terrain near the pit. Mulzer employees helped first responders by creating a temporary path that allowed officers to access the water by boat.

Officers say the search for the Mulzer employee is still ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.