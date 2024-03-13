Dog dies in west side house fire

Scene of the residence fire in the 1600 block of South Orchestra Way. (Provided Photo/Wayne Township Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dog died in a house fire on the city’s west side, according to a social media post by the Wayne Township Fire Department.

On Wednesday, firefighters with the Wayne Township Fire Department and Avon Fire Department responded to a residence fire in the 1600 block of South Orchestra Way. That is a residential area on the city’s west side. After arriving to the scene, firefighters found heavy fire coming through the roof of the residence, with neighboring homes threatened by heat. Firefighters protected the neighboring houses and quickly brought the fire under control.

The home’s occupant escaped without harm, but investigators reported that a dog died in the fire. The incident is under investigation.