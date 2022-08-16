Local

DOJ: Indianapolis man sentenced to 10 years after fentanyl found in underpants

The Department of Justice seal is seen on a lectern ahead of a press conference announcing efforts against computer hacking and extortion at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC on November 28, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after found guilty of intending to distribute fentanyl, carrying a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the Justice Department, Julius Johnson, 44, from Indianapolis, had a search warrant executed on his storage unit where he was located and immediately arrested on June 7, 2019.

Police found $5,636 and multiple cellphones on him.

According to the Justice Department, inside of Johnson’s storage unit, a vehicle was located that contained a firearm. His DNA was also found on the gun.

After further investigation, police found a bag with 59.2 grams of fentanyl in Johnson’s underpants, according to the Justice Department.

According to the Justice Department, Johnson has prior felony convictions in Indiana for carrying a handgun without a license, dealing cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.