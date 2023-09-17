Search
Driver killed, car destroyed, in crash on Fall Creek Parkway

by: Hanna Mordoh
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person is dead after crashing into a tree on Fall Creek Parkway near 32nd Street.

The name or age of the person has not been shared yet.

Officers say the crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police say the driver was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Fall Creek Parkway was blocked for some time during the investigation.

Police say they are working to learn what led up to the crash.

(WISH Photos/Adele Reich)

