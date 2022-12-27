Local

Drop off locations now available for real Christmas trees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s time to take the Christmas Tree down and Indy Parks has partnered with the Department of Public Works to make it easier for you on where to take it.

Indy Parks Christmas Tree Disposal is a program that recycles live trees and turns them into mulch to benefit the city.

City officials ask that you make sure it’s cleaned of decorations before you drop it off. “Make sure there are no tree stands and all ornaments, tinsel, and lights are removed,” explained Ronnetta Spalding, the chief communications officer for Indy Parks. “Don’t bring your reusable trees. This is only for live Christmas trees.”

DPW has seven drop off locations:

Ellenberger Park | 5301 E. St. Clair Street | Northeast corner by the pool

Garfield Park | 2432 Conservatory Drive | in front of the MacAllister Amphitheater

Northwestway Park | 5253 W. 62nd Street | to the left of the entrance

Perry Park | 451 E. Stop 11 Road | to the left of the Stop 11 main entrance

Riverside Park | 2420 East Riverside Drive | by the basketball court

Sahm Park | 6801 E. 91st Street | near the recycling bins

Riverwood Park | 7201 Crittenden Avenue

“The trees are recycled and that gives us some mulch that can be used in other city spaces around the city,” Spalding said. “It’s a really great program and I think really environmentally friendly, so you just don’t have to let those trees wilt away on their own.”

You can drop off your live Christmas trees now through Jan. 31, 2023.

For more information click here.