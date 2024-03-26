Easter celebrations in Latino community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Easter season marks one of the busiest, and, by some accounts, the best times to visit countries like Spain or Mexico. There is an abundance of festivities, religious traditions, and cultural cuisine.

Schools and businesses have closed and will remain closed for two weeks as celebrations in those countries stretch from Palm Sunday to Easter.

With more on Easter celebrations in the Latino community, WISH-TV contributor Gloria Jimenez joined News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner to talk about the importance of the holiday in the Latino culture.

The Latino community in Latino countries, like Mexico and Peru, for example, Jimenez said, “celebrate Semana Santa, which is the Holy Week, and Easter, which is Pascua.”

“There are so many church services. For example, in Mexico and Guatemala, they do these processions with Christ and the cross, and they prepare all these traditional meals.

The processions often feature colorful floats, she said.

It’s “very important that families get together” to share meals, Jiminez said.