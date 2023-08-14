Egyptian Room celebrates 100 years with party of the century

Photo of inside the Old National Centre (Provided Photo/ Old National Centre Facebook page)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Celebrate 100 years of the Egyptian Room with the party of the century!

Here Come the Mummies will perform at the Old National Centre for a special one-night-only concert on Sept. 28, along with special guest Perpetual Groove.

The Egyptian Room is located inside the Old National Centre and has hosted the biggest names in entertainment throughout its 100-year history.

“For 100 years, the Egyptian Room has attracted and welcomed visiting performers to our city,” said Chris Gahl, executive vice president with Visit Indy, in a release. “We know visitors deliberately seek out Indy to see live shows in this historic, unique venue. We are proud to help celebrate this milestone and important cultural and performing-arts venue.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. online.