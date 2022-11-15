Local

Elementary robotics team earns top rankings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis elementary robotics team is taking flight. The RoboRavens are earning top rankings in the state and the nation. The team recently became the first elementary team to qualify for the state robotics competition. The RoboRavens are a robotics team at Irvington Community Elementary School.

“I love bringing joy to all the people that watch,” Addison Kunkel said.

After winning their first season competition, they’re hoping to soar to the top.

“I was nervous at first to go to a tournament and be in front of everybody, but then I did it and it wasn’t so bad,” Elly Inaenitt said.

The Robotics Education and Competition Foundation, an event guide for teams, ranks the champs high on the charts. The RoboRavens red team is ranked 20th in the world, 7th in the U.S., and 2nd in Indiana, earning them a spot to compete at state.

“You got to focus and keep track of time,” Oliva Rucker said.

The white team is ranked 12th in the country among the top 45 in the world, and 3rd in the state.

“I keep going because my coach motivates us, and other teammates work hard. I don’t want just to quit because I know they aren’t going to quit, so that motivates me,” Khloe Ward said.

Before joining the team, the kids didn’t know a thing about robots until coach Don Stallard taught them how to build, write codes to tell the robots what to do, and more.

“I was confused, but now I feel like I am trying to be a part of the team more, and I understand,” Vincent Fuhrman said.

Coach Stallard is a former engineer turned educator who decided to start the club years ago for a bigger purpose.

“It’s something they can take with them that goes way beyond what the classroom teaches them,” Don Stallard said.

The Roboravens are dedicated to working hard and staying after school for practice to get a chance to compete in the world championship.

“Mr. Stallard makes it work. He gets a lot of practice in for us. A lot of people get practice in, but it is going to take a lot of work. I believe our team can do it,” Maddie H. said.