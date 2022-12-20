Local

Experience Jolly Days at the Children’s Museum before it’s gone for good

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This is the last season to experience Jolly Days at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum.

“After 25 plus years, this will be the final season of Jolly Days,” Erica Lacey, Sr. exhibits project manager, said. “However, in November 2023, we will have a brand new experience with new characters!”

Families can enjoy Jingles the Jolly Bear, meet Santa, ice skate in your socks, explore the Ice Castle, and mail your Christmas list to Santa.

Experience Jolly Days one last time now through Jan. 1st, 2023.

Tickets can be purchased here.