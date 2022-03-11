Local

Explore the Holocaust through the eyes of a survivor at an interactive exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new exhibit that tells the remarkable story of Indiana’s most prominent Holocaust survivor is at the Indiana Historical Society.

Eva Kor underwent experiments as a child at Auschwitz.

She was one of the most influential Holocaust educators and activists in the world before she died in 2019.

The exhibit captured her life and legacy that includes never before seen images and interactive elements.

“The exhibit is called Dimensions in Testimony,” said Daniel Gonzales, the director and exhibitions research at the Indiana Historical Society. “We have a virtual reality simulator taking guests to Auschwitz. It includes Eva’s own voice of experience there.”

Gonzales said there’s, also, a hologram of Eva. You can ask her questions and she’ll answer back.

“Before she died, she was asked over 2,000 questions just for this exhibit,” explained Gonzales.

Dimensions in Testimony opens Saturday, March 12 and runs through January 2024.

The feature is included with paid admission to the Indiana Historical Society. IHS members receive free admission.

For more information click here.