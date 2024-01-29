Search
Fatal crash on State Road 9 in Shelby County

by: Gregg Montgomery
FLAT ROCK, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash happened Monday on State Road 9 in southern Shelby County, the sheriff’s department says.

The crash happened in the 10000 block of South State Road 9. That’s in a rural area north of the intersection with County Road 1100 South. It’s about a 4 mile drive east of the unincorporated community of Flat Rock.

Maj. Chris Holder said in a news release issued just after 3:30 p.m. Monday that additional information about the crash was not immediately available.

The WISHTV.com traffic map showed southbound lanes were affected.

