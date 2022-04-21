Local

Fatal shooting victim’s father pleads for justice, asks for help

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A grieving father hopes the public can help find the gunman responsible for killing his 39-year-old son Shane Furman.

“It’s the first of January. I’m at home just relaxing and then I get a call from my ex-wife saying that my son’s been killed, and it’s just like, are you serious? You know? This can’t be happening. He’s second homicide of the year? I just didn’t know how to react to that. It was very shocking to me. I could hardly sleep that night. I couldn’t even go to work the next day,” John Furman said.

IMPD says officers found 39-year-old Shane Furman shot dead in the area of West Walnut and North Belmont. His father, John Furman, is pleading to the public for help to find the killer.

“He’s got children too, you know, that are grieving their father, you know, he’s got a son that’s getting ready to go to college,” Furman said.

Now IMPD is looking for these two potential suspects who were caught on camera running away from the scene. Police are hoping someone can identify them. Furman says his son was a man of many talents.

“Well, he could fix up almost anything. He liked to fish (and) he liked to hunt. He was smarter in math than me. We’re not going to talk about that, but anyways, he was a good guy. He didn’t deserve to be killed,” Furman said.

“I want the folks to know that’s out there who have anything to do with this to know that it’s not going to be forgotten, and eventually, they will be caught,” Furman said. “I really hope that whoever did this is caught, and that if anybody has any information, I hope that they come forward with it because if it were somebody in their family they would want the same thing.”

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Jesus Soria, Jr. at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Jesus.SoriaJr@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.