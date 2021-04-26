Local

FedEx shooting victim Samaria Blackwell to be laid to rest Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — Samaria Blackwell,19, will be laid to rest Monday afternoon in Southport at a local church.

The family is thanking loved ones and are turning to their faith following this deadly tragedy. They know the smart and kind teenager is in a better place.

Blackwell loved life. She played basketball and soccer. Plus, she spent time being a lifeguard for Indy Parks. Blackwell graduated from homeschool last spring and was the youngest of four children.

The teenager was working at FedEx to earn money to help her achieve her ultimate dream of becoming a police officer. She had been an employee for two months but wasn’t there long enough to qualify for life insurance. A family friend set up a GoFundMe page and more than $36,000 has been raised for funeral expenses.

The Avon Police Department is honoring Blackwell, who one day wanted to wear a uniform. They are collecting shoulder patches from any law enforcement agency wishing to show their support. They can be sent or delivered directly to the department. After receiving the patches, the department plans to compile a list of all the agencies involved and deliver them to the Blackwell family.

The funeral service starts at 2:30 p.m. at Southport Heights Christian Church and visitation begins at 11:30 a.m.