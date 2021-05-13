Local

Female dies in Hendricks County crash; infant airlifted to hospital

COATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A female died and an infant was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after the crash of a car and a dump truck Thursday afternoon on State Road 75, police said.

Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office was called just after 3:05 p.m. Thursday to the crash in the 4100 block of State Road 75 South. That’s about a half-mile north of Coatesville.

Capt. Amanda Goings with the sheriff’s office said in a news release that the female was traveling south in a Toyota Corolla when for unknown reasons the car drove left of the centerline and struck a tri-axle dump truck going north. The release did not say if the female was an adult or a juvenile, or if she’s related to the infant who was in her car. The release did not give the condition of the infant.

The dump truck driver was not hurt.

The Indiana State Police and the sheriff’s office continued their investigation at 5:30 p.m., Goings said.

Coatesville is a town of about 550 people that’s about 15 miles east of Indianapolis.