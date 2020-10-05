Final day of voter registration in Indiana

NOBLESVILLE (WISH) — Monday, Oct. 5 is the final day to register to vote in Indiana. There are online, in-person and mail-in options for people who still need to get registered.

The Indiana voter registration application can be found online at the Indiana Voters website. People with a driver’s license or state-issued ID can also quickly register to vote online at IndianaVoters.Gov and be registered within minutes.

Voters can also go in person during business hours on Monday to their county clerk’s office or to the BMV if they’re making a credentialed transaction. If people don’t have a state-issued ID, they can still register using the last 4 digits of their social security number.

The final choice is for voters to mail a registration application to their county clerk’s office or the State of Indiana Election Division, however, it has to be postmarked by Monday, Oct. 5.

Indiana Election Division:

Election Division

Office of the Secretary of State

302 West Washington Street, Room E-204

Indianapolis, IN 46204-2743

Early voting starts on Tuesday, Oct. 6 in Indiana, and already in Hamilton County, there have been a lot of people taking advantage of this American right, for the first time.

“For our office to hear people call in, be 60 years and have never voted or be 30 years old and never voted it is kind of shocking! But all of a sudden this year we are having that and we are having people who have never voted in their life that want to vote,” said Beth Sheller, the Hamilton County election administrator. “It is one of the most important things you can do and it is so easy. It is so easy to get registered in Indiana and we have all of these options to vote by mail, early vote, there is no excuse not to be able to vote in Indiana.”

You have the right to vote in Indiana if:

You are both a U.S. citizen and a resident of Indiana; and

You will be at least 18 years of age on or before the next General or Municipal Election, and

You are not currently in prison after being convicted of a crime; and

You have lived in the precinct where you vote for at least 30 days prior to the election; and

You are registered to vote.

Indiana residents have until the end of the business day on Monday if they are registering in-person and until 11:59 p.m. on Monday to register online.