Fire at Indianapolis recycling center ruled accidental

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a morning fire at an Indianapolis recycling plant that was ruled accidental, Indianapolis Fire Department says.

Heavy smoke billowed into the sky from the blaze that was reported just before 8:10 a.m. Saturday at the Indianapolis Industrial Center Recycling Plant, 3000 Shelby St. That’s on the city’s south side about a few blocks west of the I-65 overpass at East Troy Avenue.

About 75 firefighters got the fire under control in about an hour.

No one was injured. No one was in the single-story metal building when the fire began.

Investigators ruled the fire as accidental and possibly electrical in nature, the fire department said in an email. The fire’s origin is believed to have been a fifth-wheel trailer that was parked inside the structure.

A spokeswoman for the fire department wrote in an email, “The Industrial Center is a recycling plant that decommissions product and recycles it. It has been at that location since the 1920’s according to the building owner.”