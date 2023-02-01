Local

Fire damages downtown Crawfordsville restaurant

Crews respond to a fire in the early morning of Feb. 1, 2023, at Harry's Hideout in downtown Crawfordsville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Crawfordsville Fire Department via Facebook)

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An early Wednesday morning fire damaged a downtown Crawfordsville restaurant, closing it “for a while,” its Facebook page says.

Crawfordsville Fire Department was called just before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday to Harry’s Hideout, which sits along U.S. 231 at East Main Street. The fire was contained to the first floor of the mixed-use, three-story building. No injuries were reported.

The restaurant’s Facebook page said the electrical fire was above the old vault room in the mechanical area. “Unfortunately, we will be closed for a while until the cause is figured out and the damage is repaired,” the Facebook post says.

The family restaurant serves upscale sandwiches, gourmet hot dogs, salads, soups, beer and “family beverages,” its website says.