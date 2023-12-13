Fire investigators seeking information regarding fire at historic Rosedale restaurant

ROSEDALE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are seeking information from the public regarding any suspicious activity near the Rod & Gun Steakhouse in Rosedale, Indiana, which was destroyed by a fire on Monday evening.

The historic eatery near the Wabash Valley west of Rosedale was once known as a hideaway for gangsters and politicians during the prohibition era. The fire resulted in a near-total loss for the current owner, who noted a significant amount of memorabilia was lost during the fire. The original club burned in 1970 and a new building was built on the same site.

Just after 10 a.m. Monday, firefighters with the Otter Creek Fire Department arrived on the scene at 2525 E. Lambert Ave. to find flames coming through the roof of the building. The fire grew so large that more than a dozen departments responded.

Fire investigators reported the current owner called 911 after noticing the fire from an upstairs apartment in the building. The fire patterns indicate the fire likely started in a van adjacent to the house, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire investigators ask that anyone with information on this incident contact the Indiana Arson hotline at 1-800-382-4628.