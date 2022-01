Local

Fire results in nursing home evacuation on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire in a dining area led to the evacuation of a nursing home on the east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called to CrownPointe of Indianapolis near 16th Street and Shadeland Avenue a bit after midnight.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which took 30 minutes to contain.

Firefighters evacuated 41 residents and three staff members.

IndyGo buses were used to help transport the residents to another nursing home.