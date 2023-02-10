Local

Firefighter released from hospital after man set vacant home on fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A firefighter was back home from the hospital after being injured in a fire that officials say was set intentionally Monday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Fire Department confirmed the 26-year private was released Wednesday night. He had been in a two-day, medically induced coma due to a heat-related injury.

At 3:50 p.m. Monday, fire crews were sent to a fire at a vacant home on Massachusetts Avenue and Rural Street. Upon arrival, heavy black smoke was coming out of the home.

It took fire crews 23 minutes to contain the fire. The 26-year private, who was not identified, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

Officials ruled the fire as incendiary/arson.

Police arrested a man for arson, but have not released his name. Charges had not been filed as of Wednesday.

It was not clear when the 26-year private will return to duty.