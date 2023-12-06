Firefighters investigating after two people die in house fire in New Castle

Two people died in a house fire in New Castle, Indiana, on Dec. 5, 2023. (Provided Photo/New Castle Fire Department)

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were killed in a residential fire in New Castle Monday evening, the New Castle Fire Department says.

The people who died in the fire have not been identified yet.

New Castle firefighters were sent to the 1000 block of I Avenue for a residential fire around 5:39 p.m. Monday. That is in a residential area toward the center of New Castle.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy flames showing from the front of the home. Firefighters began battling the blaze, eventually calling in additional engines for extra manpower.

After searching the home, investigators found the two people inside. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze and return to service by 8:28 p.m. No firefighters were injured.

Investigators are still working to find the cause of the fire.