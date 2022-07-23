Local

Folks compete in the Iron Eagle to raise money to preserve Eagle Creek Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People from across the country raced in the 9th edition of the Iron Eagle Paddle and Run.

This event is a fundraiser to help preserve the Eagle Creek Park.

The fundraiser consisted of a 2.5-mile run through trails, a 1.5-mile paddle through the reservoir, and a second 2.5-mile run.

Greg Grossart and Lou Ann Baker, both members of the Eagle Creek Park Foundation, said fundraisers like this are needed to protect the park and all its amenities through volunteers and financial support.