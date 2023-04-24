Food company loses Taylor University contract, will cut 178 jobs

UPLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Parkhurst Dining, LLC will be shutting down its operations at one of Indiana’s top Christian liberal arts universities, eliminating almost 200 jobs.

Parkhurst plans on permanently shutting down and ceasing all operations at Taylor University in Upland. Parkhurst says the university has “decided to terminate the company’s contract” for food and catering services with the school.

“Under normal circumstances, the Company would provide team members with this

notice at least 60 days prior to the date of termination. However, this notice was and is

being provided to team members as soon as practicable due to unforeseeable business

circumstances. Specifically, the University unexpectedly informed the Company it

intends to end the contract without the 90 days’ notice in the agreement. Accordingly, it

was not possible to give any greater advance notice of this layoff.” Tony White, Director, Team Member Relations

Due to the termination of the contract, Parkhurst Dining is expected to lay off 178 workers.

The company will cease operations on May 21.

It was not immediately when or why the university made the decision to terminate its contract with Parkhurst.