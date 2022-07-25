Local

Former Colts head coach Pagano returning to Indy to celebrate 10 years of Chuckstrong

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano will return to the Circle City next month to celebrate 10 years as a cancer survivor.

Pagano was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia in September 2012. He underwent several months of cancer treatment and returned to his head coaching duties on Dec. 24, 2012.

Pagano will celebrate a decade of Chuckstrong on Aug. 4 at the Chuckstrong Tailgate Gala at Colts Pavilion. He will be joined by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and former Colts assistant coach Bruce Arians and former Colts players Adam Vinatieri, Robert Mathis, and Jack Doyle.

This year’s event, called “A Decade of Dedication,” will help raise awareness and funds for research at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center. Over the last decade, Chuckstrong has raised more than $10 million for cancer research.

Provided Photo/IU Health

A limited number of tickets are available to the general public. Tickets are on sale through Monday and fans are invited to wear “tailgate casual” — jeans and jerseys welcome! Anyone can make a donation in Chuck’s honor or bid to win over 30 silent auction items and experiences.

Visit the Chuckstrong Tailgate Gala website for more information.