Former Indiana prison worker faces 100-year sentence for knife attack

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana Department of Correction worker faces a potential sentence of 100 years in prison under a deal in which she agreed to plead guilty to two counts of murder and other charges for a knife attack two years ago.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Tuesday that Kristen Wolf, of Madison, also will plead guilty to attempted murder and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Twenty-four-year-old Victoria Cook and 28-year-old Dylan Dickover were killed in the May 2020 attack at the Carriage House West Apartments on Portsmouth Avenue. A third person was wounded.

“There is no place for this kind of violent and senseless attack in our society,” Prosecutor Mears said. “Pursuant to this agreement, Wolf will spend the rest of her life in prison. We continue to think of the families and all of those affected by the tragedy during this difficult time.”

Sentencing is set for Jan. 20.