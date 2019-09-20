Former Indy Mayor Ballard on foreign oil

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – President Trump will hear options Friday about whether and how to punish Iran for the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry. Options range from doing nothing to ordering airstrikes inside Iran.

Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard – who was also a Marine officer – has now become a fierce advocate for weaning America off oil.

He stopped by Daybreak to talk about his his book “Less Oil or More Caskets,” Trump’s options when it comes to Iran and what a war with the Middle Eastern county would look like.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.