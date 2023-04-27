Former MLB pitcher acquires, to expand Brownsburg sports complex

Samp's Hack Shack on April 26, 2023, announced it'll acquire and develop the former Hoosier Athletic Center in Brownsburg, Indiana, near I-74 and Ronald Reagan off U.S. 136. (Image Provided/Samp's Hack Shack via Facebook)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Samp’s Hack Shack has announced the acquisition and development of a massive sports complex that will house nine baseball-softball diamonds — with stadium lighting — and a gigantic indoor facility.

The complex will play host to tournaments and be the home base for the Indiana Angels and Indiana Expos travel teams. Community leagues will continued to be supported at the facility.

The new complex will be on the land that formerly housed the Hoosier Athletic Center in Brownsburg near I-74 and Ronald Reagan Parkway off U.S. 136.

Former MLB pitcher Bill Sampen owns and operates Samps, based at 17 N. Adams St. in Brownsburg.

In a Facebook post late Wednesday afternoon, Samp’s wrote, “Our goal has always been to provide the absolute best coaching, facilities, opportunities, and experiences for all of our athletes. This next step will accomplish those goals and allow us to better serve our athletes and communities now and well into the future. Please read below for more details. We look forward to sharing more exciting news and updates along the way.”

Previous coverage