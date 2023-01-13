Local

Fort Wayne man arrested in Carmel for attempted murder, strangulation

Chad Kaluza, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 12 in Carmel on charges of attempted murder, battery, and strangulation. (Provided Photo/Hamilton County Jail)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man wanted for a near-fatal stabbing was arrested Thursday in Carmel, police said.

Chad Kaluza, 47, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and strangulation.

Kaluza is accused of stabbing someone on Saturday and then fleeing Allen County.

At around 8 a.m. Saturday, Fort Wayne police were called to an “unknown problem” at an apartment in the 7900 block of Winston Lane, just west of the State Road 14/I-69 interchange, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a statement Friday.

Officers arrived and found someone who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives began an investigation and identified Kaluza as a possible suspect, according to Fort Wayne police.

Investigators tracked Kaluza to Hamilton County, where he was arrested Thursday evening.

Kaluza was being held Friday in the Hamilton County Jail. An initial court date has not been announced.

The police investigation was ongoing. Investigators have not said how Kaluza knew the victim or what led to the stabbing.