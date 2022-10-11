Local

Franciscan Health hospitals closing outpatient COVID-19 testing clinics Saturday

A sign on the side of a Franciscan Health facility in Indianapolis in October 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville will close their outpatient COVID-19 testing clinics for good on Saturday.

Franciscan says the number of symptomatic individuals seeking tests at both hospital locations has “remained significantly low” in recent months.

People will still be able to schedule appointments for COVID-19 tests with their Franciscan Physician Network doctor’s offices, Franciscan Express Care urgent care clinics, or through their primary care providers, the hospital network said in a statement.

Franciscan suggests patients also obtain at-home test kits or find another testing option in the community using the state’s coronavirus testing website.

For more information on Franciscan Health’s COVID-19 efforts, visit their website.